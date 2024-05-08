Taylor Swift ditched Met Gala 2024 for crucial scheduling reason

Taylor Swift may have pulled off the perfect attire for this year’s Met Gala’s dress code, Garden of Time, but other commitments kept her occupied.



The Grammy-winning musician, 34, skipped out on the fashion’s biggest night due to crucial rehearsals for her European leg of the Eras Tour, which kicks off in Paris later this week.

While previous reports suggested that Swift may be making a red carpet debut with boyfriend Travis Kelce at the steps of the Met, however, People Magazine confirmed that it would not be the case.

The singer-songwriter, who dropped her double album, The Tortured Poets Department in April, will be focusing on rehearsals and tour prep ahead of her Eras Tour dates to continue with her scheduled show for the spring and summer.

The update comes amid news that Swift’s pal Lana del Rey attending the Met Gala and gleefully posing with the singer’s infamous ‘enemy’ Kim Kardashian.

Del Rey have collaborated with Swift on her previous album, Midnights, for the track, Snow on the Beach. This time around, Del Rey struggled to remember that names of the songs from the recent TTPD album, sparking concerns that the two, who normally appear amicable, may have some beef.

Moreover, after the Summertime Sadness singer posed with the reality star, it remains to be seen how Swift reacts to the interaction.