Reba McEntire shares major details about new sitcom

Reba McEntire details about new sitcom

Reba McEntire has recently shared major details about her new sitcom after the cancellation of her eponymous show, Reba.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of The Voice's first season 25 live show on Monday, Reba talked about her new comedy show.

"It's brand new. We've done the pilot, which is called Happy's Place, and fingers crossed they take us to series," said the Young Sheldon actress.

Dishing out details, Reba revealed, "We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the Reba show."

"We got to do Malibu Country for one season. We've got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers and now we're back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew," noted the Big Sky star.

Reba told the outlet, "We had such a good time doing the pilot -- we can't wait to go back."

Earlier in January, ET confirmed that Reba planned to make her comeback in the sitcoms with an original NBC series that was picked up for a pilot.

Meanwhile, Reba, who can be seen in The Voice, added, "I've got three wonderful artists."

"They're prepared, they picked great songs... They've picked emotional songs, because when I'm in the audience I want that song to touch my heart," she further said.