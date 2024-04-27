Keke Palmer, SZA slated to star in upcoming comedy film

Keke Palmer and SZA will be featured in an upcoming comedy film by TriStar Pictures

Keke Palmer and SZA are booked by TriStar Pictures to star in an upcoming buddy comedy film.

According to Variety, Lawrence Lamont will helm the untitled film, whose screenplay is penned by Syreeta Singleton, under his directorial talent.

This marked the reunion of Lamont and Singleton after working as director and showrunner, respectively, in the comedy series, Rap Sh!t.

The TV writer will also serve as co-producer for the upcoming film, joined by other producers, including HOORAE’s Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi, ColorCreative’s Denise Davis, MACRO Film Studios’ Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and James Lopez.

In addition, this is not the first time that Palmer, 30, and SZA, 34, will be seen together on the screens.

The two songstresses previously teamed up for Saturday Night Live in December 2022. During the NBC comedy sketch episode, Palmer tuned in as the host while the Kill Bill hitmaker rocked the stage as a musical guest.

Though SZA will make her acting debut with this project, Palmer is not new to this realm.

The Emmy-winning actress got her breakthrough role in Akeelah and the Bee, and since then, she has starred in several films. Palmer is also a singer, producer, and television host.