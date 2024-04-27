Hugh Jackman ‘devastated’ by ‘tragic news of Ray Chan demise

Hugh Jackman has sent his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ray Chan, the renowned art director who worked on Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine.



The Logan star wrote a heartfelt homage to his crew member, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56, on his Instagram story.

The studio released a statement confirming his passing.

The Prestige star noted in his Instagram story: “I am devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan. There was not a day shooting when I didn't marvel at what he created. He created magic.”

Jackman further added, “There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I've had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business. Ray was at the very top!”

The X-Men actor continued: “The We did a bit more shooting 2 weeks ago. For that I will be forever grateful. It not only gave us the opportunity to fine tune our film but it gave us the bonus of time with Ray.”

The star concluded the tribute by noting: “Time for him to finish the job he loved so much. He told a great story. And man - I am so honored to have played a role. My heart goes out to Ray's family and friends. Rest well Ray Chan. Rest well.”