Jessica Biel gives 'chaotic' glimpse into 2024 Met Gala bts

Jessica Biel revealed how surprisingly chaotic her “Met Monday” went.
Ahead of May’s first Monday, the Tall Man actress, 42, shared behind the scenes footage of how messy things went before the glamorous annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The clip, shared on to TikTok Wednesday, May 8, began with Biel greeting, “Hey you guys,” while taking a bite of food.
“I’m supposed to be getting dressed for the Met, but I had to eat something,” she said.
The mother-of-two was “hiding in the corner of my room” as her glam squad made desperate attempts to make sure she was dressed and on time, Biel elucidated.
“Everybody’s like, knocking on the door, ‘You gotta get dressed!’” the Next star said and took a quick break to chew her meal before moving on.
“I’m just trying to tell you, snack first, eat first!” she continued.
The actress then rotates the camera and gives an overview of her hotel room where her pink floral gown could be seen hanging near the window.
“What REALLY happens on Met Monday,” was the caption to her TikTok.
“Yum! Okay, I’m gonna get dressed now,” the Candy alum said before concluding her video.
A day before the event, the actress got notoriety for another TikTok video in which she revealed that she bathed in 20 lbs. of Epsom salt for 30 minutes to fit into her Met gown.
