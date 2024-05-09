Tom Brady ‘apologises’ to Gisele Bündchen after ‘offensive’ Netflix roast

Tom Brady is trying to make amends with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following his brutal Netflix roast.

According to an insider quoted by Us Weekly, Brady apologised to the Brazilian supermodel, with whom he had “‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce.”

Reports surfaced in the past few days that Bündchen was “definitely offended” by the roast which made jokes about her current relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

Bündchen, 43, “is aware that it comes with the territory of a roast but didn’t think there were going to be that many remarks made about her and especially her new relationship,” the source told the outlet. “She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits.”

The insider continued, “Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologise to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Brady, 46, shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

During The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired live on Netflix Sunday, comedians including Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser teased the former NFL star about his 2022 divorce from Bündchen.

“Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt,” Hart, 44, said, hinting at Bündchen’s romance with Valente. “F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”