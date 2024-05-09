Tyla nails her 2024 Met Gala look from dress to manicure

Tyla nailed her Met Gala look from dress to manicure

Tyla, 22, wore an intricate designed dress at Met Gala 2024 and looked absolute stunning.



The young singer's look was inspired by ‘The Sands of Time.’ The gorgeous sandy hourglass gown was by Balmain which the Water crooner paired it with nails that dripped diamonds – exactly like her sand dress that dripped bits of sand, making it look more alive.

The Truth or Dare singer’s 2024 Met Gala was her first in life which the singer completely smashed in front of reporters and photographers on her way to Mark Hotel.

The singer was completely adored by fans for her look and her diamond dripping nails.

People magazine asked the singer if her nails have made it hard for her to eat or if she practiced in advance, Tyla remained unhinged.

"It doesn’t matter," the songstress quickly replied. "It just looks cute!”

However, if eating with chunky nails was not a problem then surely walking up the steps in the hourglass dress was.

The sand dress kept the singer’s mobility to lowest, she told La LA Anthony during Vogue’s official red carpet stream, “I just love the outfit and how everything turned out." She and the creative team behind her look "wanted something out of the box this year," she said.