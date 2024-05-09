Prince Harry sends message of 'gift' & 'healing' during Invictus Games speech

Prince Harry sends message of 'gift' & 'healing' at Invictus Games event

Prince Harry marked 10 years of the Invictus Games via a heartfelt speech during Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathderal on Wednesday.



The Duke of Sussex was joined by late mother Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and sister Lady Jane Fellowes at the service that roared with cheers and laughter at his arrival.

He also delivered a speech, honouring fellow servicemen for their gifts and ability to do good outside of self-interests.

“Now there are varieties of gifts, with the same spirit and there are varieties of services, with the same lord, and there are varieties of activities, but it is the same god who activates all of them in everyone," the Prince read.

“To each is given the manifestation of the spirit of the common good.

“To one is given through the Spirit the expression of wisdom; to another the expression of knowledge according to the same Spirit.

“To another faith by the same Spirit; to another gifts of healing by the one Spirit,” the Spare author concluded.

King Charles and the rest of the royal family members were notably absent from the occasion, despite allegedly receiving an invite from the duke.