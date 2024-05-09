'Spider-Man' director Sam Raimi’s wife files for divorce

Sam Raimi, celebrated for his directorial skills in Spider-Man, and his wife Gillian Greene are heading for divorce after decades of marriage.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Greene, 56, filed for divorce on Wednesday, May 8, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.
The reason cited for the split is "irreconcilable differences," with the marriage date listed as September 17, 1993, while the separation date is "TBD."
Furthermore, the court filing revealed that Greene has requested spousal support and termination of Raimi’s ability to receive alimony.
Additionally, with no mention of a prenuptial agreement, Greene has asked the court to order the 64-year-old director to cover her attorney fees.
The news of their separation came as a shock, as Raimi recently discussed upcoming Spider-Man movie but made no mention of his marriage.
Last month, he put swirling rumors about him working on Spider-Man 4 to rest during an interview with Comic Book Resources.
"Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there," said Raimi.
Among Raimi's notable works are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Gift, For Love of the Game, and, of course, the Spider-Man film franchise.
