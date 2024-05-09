Nick Carter slams sexual assault claims as ‘factually impossible’

Nick Carter is fighting back the claims of sexual assault made against him

In documents obtained by People Magazine, the Backstreet Boys singer, 44, filed a motion requesting a hearing and asking the court to grant him a summary judgment on Shannon Ruth’s claims “for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

The I Want It That Way crooner claims that it was “factually impossible” for him to have been a sexual battery accuser.

Ruth had sued Carter for sexual battery in December 2022, alleging that she was assaulted as a teenager more than 20 years ago. She claimed that when she was 17 years old the pop star, then 21, sexually assaulted her on his tour bus after a concert at the Tacoma Dome in 2001,

Ruth’s lawyer Mark Boskovich told the outlet that his client “disagrees with much of the information that is contained in Mr. Carter’s motion for summary judgment.”

He added, “She looks forward to being able to express her side of the story in her opposition.”

In Carter’s motion, former teen singer Melissa Schuman, who accused Carter of raping her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 when she was 18 and he was 22, is also named.