Zayn Malik teases new banger 'Stardust' from 'Room Under the Stairs' album

Zayn Malik shares new song 'Stardust' preview on Instagram

Zayn Malik is keeping the Zquad on their toes ahead of the release of his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs, by dropping singles from the upcoming musical feast.



The former One Direction sensation teased his third new song, Stardust, on Wednesday, May 8, following the release of What Am I and Alienated from the same album.

Soaring the anticipation for the album, set to hit the streams on May 17, the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker shared a snippet from his unreleased song on social media.

Accompanied by a black-and-white video, he captioned his Instagram post "Stardust", punctuated with a single sparkle emoji.

Set to the backdrop of Malik's magical vocals, the preview featured several cinematic cuts of the crooner serenading, "Feels like stardust / Floating all around us / Shooting right across the / Big black sky / Feels like stardust / Falling all around us / Funny how it found us / Pretty high, pretty high."

His devoted fans rallied to the comment section to rave over the much-anticipated album and the teaser of the new song.

One fan exclaimed, "Banger after banger, this album is gonna be a freaking masterpiece."

Another wrote effusively, "That's my claimed track right there. I made the right choice. This is definitely gonna be a banger! Love you [blooming heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, a third user chimed in, saying, "Crazy how Zayn hasn’t even released the whole album (two songs and a preview) and it’s already my favorite album ever."