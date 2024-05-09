JoJo Siwa brands ‘Dance Moms’ journey as 'mixed bag of bones'

JoJo Siwa gets candid about her ‘Dance Moms’ journey: ‘Detrimental’

JoJo Siwa talks about the biggest turn of her career and highlighted her Dance Moms journey by calling it “massive” and “detrimental.”



The American singer, on Tuesday May 07, reminisced her first experience on the lifetime series at JoJo Siwa Now podcast.

"Today, we are kind of going back to, not necessarily how it started for me and how I became a public human being, but something that I think really was detrimental to my career and was massive for me, which was Dance Moms," she started at the beginning of the episode, denoting how she just participated in the Dance Moms reunion.

“The Dance Moms reunion, you know, it was a mixed bag of bones for me, for sure,” she described.

Siwa, 20, comforted listeners that wasn't the case for the original series.

However, the dancer didn’t specify why Dancing Moms was “detrimental” for her. Instead, she attributed the series as "the biggest blessing of [her] entire life.”

“It is one of the things that I'm most grateful for,” said Siwa, adding, "Of course, there were hard days.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Siwa also reasoned why she left Dance Moms in season 6 although she loved her time on the show.

“It was tough, though, because I really enjoyed being a part of it,” said Siwa. “I loved it. I loved my friends. I didn't think my friends would still be friends with me if I wasn't on the show. I didn't know how the world was gonna react. It was very tough because it was so real. It was all that I knew.”