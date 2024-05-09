Maya Rudolph drops bombshell ahead of dramatic SNL return

Maya Rudolph creates dramatic sketch ahead of SNL hosting: 'never left'

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live alum, peeked through her nostalgic attachment with the hallowed halls of studio 8H.



The comedian is set to make her return in the comedy sketch show as host on May 11. The present cast crew Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Troast found the actress, 51, in her humble digs in a promo video.

As the two hosts passed the hallway, they stopped by a mysterious laugh and flashing lights.

"Wait, did you hear that?" Dismukes asked, to which Troast responded, "Yeah, I've never noticed that door before."

Out of curiosity, Dismukes opened the door and find Rudolph, completely alarmed, dressed in a colonial fit having a bowl of porridge.

"Maya is that you?" Dismukes asked disorderly.

"Oh, hello there," the Loot star replied while smoothing her hair. "I wasn't expecting visitors."

Upon asking how long she’s been residing in the closet, to Troast surprise, Rudolph answered that she never left the closet after exiting SNL in 2007.

"I've been in here since 2007. I never left. Why would I leave? I have everything I need here. My books, my porridge. And my dear friend Kenny," she continued, gesturing to a mop with googly eyes standing upright.

"Stop it Kenny!" Rudolph exclaimed after Kenny apparently made a risque joke. "Don't be rude. There's a lady present."

She then dramatically grabs a book and coughs up 17 years of dust from living in a closet.

The actress asked the duo to give her a few minutes to “freshen up” after knowing that she would be hosting this week’s gig. Soon after, Rudolph appeared calm and composed, and started looking for her dress for the evening.

"See you Saturday!" she told the duo as they pull back from her unexpected appearance.

For those unversed, Rudolph made her Saturday Night Live debut in 2001 and left the show in 2007.