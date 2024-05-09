'Baby Reindeer' real-life Martha to expose truth on Piers Morgan show

Piers Morgan interview with Fiona Harvey will air on Thursday, May 9

The alleged real-life inspiration behind the character Martha from Baby Reindeer, portrayed by Jessica Gunning in the Netflix series, is set to make an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.



Piers Morgan took to social media on Wednesday, May 8, to announce the "World Exclusive" news, sharing a picture with a woman identified as Fiona Harvey, claiming to be the actual person portrayed as the stalker in Richard Gadd’s series.

Accompanying the photograph, the show host wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show."

He added, "Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & 'set the record straight.' Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow on @PiersUncensored."

Since the dark comedy premiered on Netflix on April 11, it has become an instant fan favourite due to its sensitive nature that resonates with many sexual assault survivors.

Interestingly, the real-life-based stalker drama turned fans into cult stalkers eager to find the real-life Martha.

However, Gadd and Gunning urged fans to halt the quest, as the series was never intended for that purpose.

Additionally, in an interview with The Daily Record, Harvey criticized the series as "a load of rubbish" that was initially fictionalized by Gadd during his hour-long show in 2019.

"Gadd needs to prove I went to jail, which just didn’t happen. I’ve never been sent to jail. That is blatantly obvious," she said.

"This is all made up and hyperbole. There are no restraining orders, injunctions, or interdicts anywhere. There’s just no way. I’ve not had the police at my door about any of these things," Harvey claimed.