‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins teases new destination for season 4

Lily Collins is currently traveling to Rome to resume production after wrapping up the fourth season of Emily in Paris, France.



Collins expressed her enthusiasm about finishing in Paris on Thursday by posting pictures from the makeup chair via Instagram.

The Stuck in Love actress noted in the caption, "Last day of season 4 filming Paris."

In another photo, the actress said, "Rome here we come," teasing her followers about the next chapter in the series.

Although, later the Love, Rosie actress shared a radiant selfie, showcasing her Rome ready skin, stating, "THANK YOU AS ALWAYS @CIBLESKIN.PARIS FOR RENEWING MY SKIN AND GETTING ME "ROME READY""

This is not the first time the actress shared behind-the scenes from upcoming drama.

Earlier, the actress shared a brief glimpse of their trip to Disneyland while filming the forthcoming fourth season of the show on Instagram.

Lily posted pictures of herself and Paul Forman, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, and director Andrew Fleming grinning.

She wrote, "Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell (Lily's husband-filmmaker-screenwriter) big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit…"

Sharing glimpses and bts, it is still unknown when will the season four drops as fans eagerly awaits.