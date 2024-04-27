Ian Bohen excites ‘Yellowstone’s’ fans, teasing ‘perfect’ ending: ‘Worth the wait’

Ian Bohen suggests that it will be worthwhile to wait until the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season.



Ahead of the show's pop-up at Stagecoach, the 47-year-old actor, who plays Ryan on the Paramount Network series, spoke with Entertainment Tonight and stated that "fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written."

"Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense," said Bohen.

Despite the fact that the Taylor Sheridan-created series gave rise to numerous popular spinoffs, Bohen claimed that no other program "has finished this strongly ever."

"We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise," the Teen Wolf alum said.

Speaking of the show's massive fan base, Bohen said he feels like he's "part of something much bigger than just an entertainment product."

"It touches people in a way that is different than just something that they're fans of," he said. "It's a cultural phenomenon... It makes you feel like the work that you're doing is more important than you ever thought it would be."

Yellowstone’s second part of season 5 will air in November after being pushed back due to the writer’s strike.