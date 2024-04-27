Netflix taps Steve Carell to star opposite Tina Fey in ‘Four Seasons’

Steve Carell and Tina Fey played married couple in 'Date Night'

Steve Carell joined the cast of The Four Seasons to star opposite Tina Fey in the Netflix comedy series.

Variety reported the addition of the 61-year-old actor and comedian on Friday, April 26.

The comedy series chronicled the 1981 film of the same name, directed by and starring Alan Alda.

He was featured alongside Rita Moreno and Carol Burnett, joined by Len Cariou and Sandy Dennis to round the stellar line-up.

The upcoming series was first announced in January with an eight-episode order and is scheduled to begin production later this year.

Though the character details are under wraps, the film follows the story of three married couples who go on vacation together every season.

However, the story takes a turn when one of the husbands leaves his wife to bring another younger woman with him.

Additionally, this is not the first time Carell and Fey will appear together on screens. The duo previously portrayed a married couple in the 2010 much-loved comedy feature Date Night.

The upcoming series will mark Carell’s second venture with Netflix. His first series with the streamer was Space Force, in which he nabbed the leading role.