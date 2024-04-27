Madonna dedicates her life to children ahead of 80th Celebration show

Madonna offered an insight into her relationship with children

Madonna recently took a moment to heap praise on her children, who played a vital role in her medical journey following her hospitalisation last year.

Speaking of their efforts, the Queen of Pop said: “I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through, their own unique talent to the stage.”

The Popular singer expressed gratitude for her six children via the heartfelt social media post, admitting that it’s their enthusiasm that “keeps me going.”

She posted photos of her children, performing with her on stage as well as some behind-the-scene moments from the show.

She captioned the post: “On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage"

The singer talked about her near-death experience and regarded her children for helping her stand again.

Speaking highly of her children, Madonna continued: "They never stopped practising… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me."

"There enthusiasm kept me Going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! . am so very proud of all of them."

The 65-year-old legend said her children reflected on chasing their dreams during the time, claiming that they will "never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I."

For the unversed, Madonna survived an induced coma following a bacterial infection last year and pulled it through for her children.

On professional front, the star was scheduled to perform her 80th ‘Celebration’ tour show on Friday, April 26 in Mexico City.