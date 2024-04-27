King Charles' health update sparks questions about Trooping the Colour appearance

King Charles' health update raises questions about Trooping the Colour appearance

Event for King Charles’ official birthday as the monarch is set to go ahead following an encouraging health update on his health.

Royal family took to Instagram on Friday to announce the 75-year-old monarch’s return to public-facing duties after he took a break in the wake of his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer at the beginning of February.

They also revealed the King’s summer schedule planning is underway besides “a number of external engagements” in the coming weeks.

"Planning continues for ways in which Their Majesties may attend such summer and autumn engagements, though nothing can be confirmed or guaranteed at this stage,” a spokesperson for palace confirmed.

Trooping the Colour is one of the most significant events in the reign of a monarch, marked by 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

It is set to be held on June 15, with King Charles most likely to be driven to the parade in a carriage rather than riding a horseback, according to The Sun.

However, it all comes down to the health of the monarch and subsequent medical advice.