Shah Rukh Khan fails to impress fans with ‘Dunki’ trailer: ‘Boring’

Dunki trailer receives mix reactions from Shah Rukh Khan's fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Dunki, today on December 5, left his fans unimpressed with his performance.



The newly released three-minute trailer shows Shah Rukh as Hardy as he narrated his story which began in 1995 from a small village Latlu, Punjab.

The movie features Vikram Kochchar as Buggu, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi and Taapsee Pannu as Manu.

The trailer highlighted the struggles faced by Hardy and his friends to learn English and move abroad from India.

However, netizens find the trailer of Rajkumar Hiran's directorial action-comedy film 'confusing' and called out Shah Rukh's 'forced accent.'



One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "The less I say about the trailer, the better. The Punjabi accent feels forced, the dialogues lack impact, and I struggle to connect emotionally with the story."

"Had they kept Shah Rukh's normal accent and tone of delivering dialogue it would have been way better...it feels weird listening to him," another chimed.



On the other hand, several fans of the Pathaan star lauded his forthcoming movie's heart-touching storyline.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama movie is slated to release globally in cinemas on December 21, 2023.



Watch the trailer here:



