Michael Madsen sister mourns his sudden demise

Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead in his Malibu home July 3

Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen saddened his family, friends and fans with his sudden passing.

Tributes poured in following the death of the American actor.

Amid the heartwarming messages shared for the deceased came his sister Virginia Madsen’s emotional note for her elder brother.

“My brother Michael has left the stage,” Virginia shared in a statement to Variety. “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother—etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”

“We’re not mourning a public figure,” Virginia further added. “We’re not mourning a myth—but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes—gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable—half legend, half lullaby.”

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him,” the Candyman actress cherished the memories the two siblings created away from the glitz and glamour of the Hollywood industry.

“I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life—but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

For the unversed, he is survived by seven children.

Reportedly, Michael was also working on a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems prior to his death at the age of 67 years.