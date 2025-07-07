Brooklyn Beckham changed view of his family unveiled

Brooklyn vs Beckhams: Bad blood continues between the two

Brooklyn Beckham’s mental state amid the ongoing feud between him and the Beckhams family has been revealed.

The family rift generated buzz in the media when the eldest son along with his wife Nicola Peltz were a no-show at David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration.

With each passing day, the strain is becoming deeper and deeper.

Reports suggest Brooklyn is feeling 'lonely' amid the fiasco.

An insider told Metro that the ongoing tension between the 26-year-old and his family is taking a toll on him.

The insider shared that he ‘hasn’t felt the same about his family for months.’

‘It’s hard to see any improvement on the relationship between either side, even though Victoria and David are desperate for things to get better,’ the source revealed that the emotional turmoil is being felt on both sides.

It has been reported that with Brooklyn’s younger sister Harper’s birthday around the corner, there is a hope for a reunion.

“With Harper’s birthday coming up, friends are hoping Brooklyn will reach out on her special day and there will be at least a small olive branch,” the source continued.

“When big family milestones approach, he often feels quite isolated over in Los Angeles, but he’s keen to show that he loves his family deeply.”