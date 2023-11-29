Princess Kate's 'powerful' response after Meghan Markle 'humiliates' her

file footage

Kate Middleton has been urged to stay silent while Meghan Markle’s ‘friend’ Omid Scobie continues to level attacks at the Royal Family.



The royal biographer recently published his book, Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, featuring scathing attacks and accusations at royal members.

It has been widely presumed that the Duchess of Sussex, alongside Prince Harry have cooperated with Scobie for inside information on the Palace, owing to their proven affiliation with the author’s former book, Finding Freedom.

Speaking to Fabulous, brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies said, “Meghan chose to publicly humiliate Kate in front of millions, and there really is no sweeter revenge than Kate’s silence.

“Kate doesn’t need to respond to the mud thrown at her, or any of the allegations in this new book by Meghan’s friend,” she shared.

"The way Kate holds herself, her popularity among the public and within the Royal Family, and of course the fact she is the one spending Christmas at Sandringham, is her retribution really,” the expert continued.

"And I think Meghan will be struggling to shake that,” Denise added.