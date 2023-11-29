Meghan Markle to make public name of 'royal racist'?

Identity of 'racist' royal has accidentally been revealed in Dutch edition of 'Endgame'

An expert has claimed that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will not 'hold off' naming royal 'racists' for long.

However, PR expert Matt Yanofsky told The Mirror Meghan could reveal the names, but she will wait for exactly the right moment.



He said: "I would suspect she doesn't comment, so she can keep teasing/keep the audience of royal news guessing. This is her golden press card to play, and she's going to hold the card till she needs to play it."



Explaining when Meghan could potentially speak out, Matt said: "If she's smart, she'll hold off on naming names until she is drying up with press coverage. Love or hate Meghan, she's very smart with press."



In her letter to King Charles, Meghan reportedly named the royal family member who she claims commented about Prince Archie’s skin color. And, the identity of the person has accidentally been revealed in Dutch edition of new bombshell royal book "Endgame", written by Omid Scobie, who's also known as Harry and Meghan's friend.

As per reports, the notes were sent following the March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which the angry duchess alleged that a member of the royal family had speculated about the color of her unborn son’s skin. At the time of the interview, palace insiders briefed that it was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Phillip.



Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan" reportedly named Charles as the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone, but this has never been proven.



The Telegraph reported that both Charles and Markle "acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice."

The publication added: "The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fuelled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses."

It all emerges after Scobie, in "Endgame", reveals there were in fact two royals who made derogatory remarks about the colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unborn son. However, the author said in interviews this week that UK law prevented him from revealing the names of the royals detailed in private letters from Meghan to King Charles.

'Endgame' has sparked anger with some controversial passages in it about the royal family. "It must be withdrawn from sale," says Dutch publisher at request of the US agent.

Publishers Xander, according to The Mirror, confirmed it had received a last-minute request from the US to put sales of "Endgame" on hold. The explosive book was released around the world on Tuesday.



Royal fans and other people, who love the monarchy and members of the royal family, have also demanded to put sales of the book on hold, branding it as an attempt to damage the reputation of The Firm.



Scobie's book's number of passages "may not have been accurately presented". This seems to concern also the accusation against (name redacted), about Archie's skin colour, according to a Dutch journalist.