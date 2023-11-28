'Endgame' sparks anger as Dutch version 'publishes names of royal racist'

Omid Scobie reveals there were in fact two royals who made derogatory remarks about Prince Archie's skin colour

A Dutch translation of royal author Omid Scobie's new explosive book, released around the world on Tuesday, seems to name the senior member of the firm who allegedly made shocking 'racist' comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie.

In Endgame, Scobie revealed there were in fact two royals who made derogatory remarks about the colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unborn son, Archie.



Scobie, dubbed as Meghan Markle's "mouthpiece", said in interviews this week that UK law prevented him from revealing the names of the royals detailed in private letters from Meghan to King Charles.



A page taken from a review copy of the book sent to Dutch journalists appeared to contain the identity of the royal who allegedly made the remarks.



Referring to the letters written between Meghan and the King discussing the issue, the Dutch version of the book reads: “But in those private letters and identity was revealed and confirmed."

A Dutch journalist who spotted the passage, said on his X (formerly Twitter ) profile: “NL (Netherlands) version 'Endgame' must be withdrawn from sale, says Dutch publisher at request of the US agent.

"A number of passages have sparked debate, may not have been accurately presented. This seems to concern also the accusation against XXX (name redacted), about Archie's skin color.

The journalist went on revealing: "This is - as far as I know - only regarding the Dutch version, not the English one. It seems as if only the Dutch version has published the person's name who spoke about the skin color (sic) of the unborn child. XXX (name redacted)."

Publishers Xander, according to The Mirror, confirmed it had received a last-minute request from the US to put sales of Endgame on hold.



However, in the English version of Scobie’s book, no name or names of members of the royal family who may have made the comments are published.

