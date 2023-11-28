Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie had serious 'security threats' in UK

Meghan Markle was 'living in fear' in the UK

Prince Harry previously believed that his and Meghan Markle's eldest son Prince Archie had 'more security threats' but less protection than Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, in his new book "Endgame" which hit store shelves on Tuesday, claims that the Duke of Sussex worried his son was under serious threat, with him then given less security while all three children of Prince and Princess of Wales had a "bigger security team".

One of the Sussexes' most senior member's of staff at the time spilled to Scobie, who's being dubbed as Meghan's mouthpiece, that the Duchess of Sussex was "living in fear".

"She’s living in fear . . . not just for herself but for the baby. You can’t expect anyone to live like that," they said.



Harry and Meghan's biographer Scobie then went on writing: "But the fact that Archie faced more security threats than other royal children did not translate to additional safety measures. Hierarchy still took precedence, and as seventh in line to the throne at the time, Archie was not considered a particularly high priority."

"No one is thinking about the fact that my wife is biracial, my son is mixed race . . . None of this registers to anyone," Harry told an aide in 2019, according to "Endgame".



Prince Archie, who was born on 6 May 2019, is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. He is being raised in Montecito with his younger sister Princess Lilibet. The couple stepped down as senior working royals months after Archie's birth and relocated to the US where they live with their children without security issues.