Prince William ‘badmouthing’ Meghan Markle to royal aides fuelled rift

Prince William and Prince Harry may not have been on the best of terms, but their rift was fuelled with the arrival of Meghan Markle.



The future king allegedly started expressing to royal aides about his dislike of Meghan, which infuriated Harry.

These claims were brought to light by royal author Omid Scobie in his newly-released book, Endgame.

According to the author, the rivalry between King Charles’ two sons was nothing new but William allegedly did not approve of the former Suits actress joining the royal fold.

“Meghan Markle’s arrival was a jolt to the system, but William soon expressed concern that Harry was moving too fast with someone who had lived a life so far removed from that of his brother,” Scobie wrote in his book.

The future king, William considered Meghan as an “outsider” given the difference in their upbringings and nationalities among other things.

William was also irked by his younger brother for not considering their ‘untraditional relationship’ a threat to the royal family and the institution itself.

“At the expense of the family image,” Scobie explained. “It was felt that Harry was rushing into something that had serious blowback potential.”

The relationship between the two brothers began to crumble over their disagreement as Harry felt unsupported by his elder brother.

Scobie quoted a royal source saying that William “shifted away from acting like a brother and became more like someone only focused [on the Crown]” after he spilled to aides that Meghan was “too opinionated.”