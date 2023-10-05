Prince William helpless as doubts about Meghan Markle unfold

Prince William’s reservations about Meghan Markle appear to be causing him quite a lot of distress as new revelations come to the forefront.



The former Suits actress seemingly faced discrimination when she entered the royal family fold when she started dating Prince Harry in 2016. When the then-Duke of Cambridge found out about it, he expressed his grievances about the relationship to his younger brother.

The Duke of Sussex detailed in his bombshell memoir Spare that William made a note of Meghan’s acting career and made it sound like a bad thing.

“She’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen,” William had told Harry when he revealed his plans to propose. Harry recalled Willaim was “concerned” that he was taking things “a bit too far.”

“It's too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he'd actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg,” Harry wrote in Spare. “One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon.’”

Now, William is facing “a real headache” amid news of Meghan’s potential memoir following his brother’s explosive release earlier this year, per royal author Duncan Larcombe.

“William’s real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public. It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up.”