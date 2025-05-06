Kylie Jenner reveals high heel horror at Met Gala

Kylie Jenner gets stuck in her heels at Met Gala 2025

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala appearance took a dramatic turn when she was seen screaming in pain after getting stuck in her strappy black heels.

The reality star, who stunned fans in a Ferragamo corset, had a less-than-pleasant experience at the prestigious event on Monday, May 5.

Kylie wore a corset paired with a grey bralette and a low-waisted skirt featuring a high leg slit.

She accessorised her look with matching sheer opera gloves and £700 designer strappy black heels.

Meanwhile, designer Maximilian Davis suggested the “beauty in pain” technique, advising Kylie to tape her feet into the heels.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a hilarious video of her team trying to help her.

In the video, the 27-year-old jokingly explained her discomfort, saying, “Max told me to tape my feet into the shoes and now my feet are stuck in the shoes. Owww.”

Later, The Kardashians star posted a picture of her bare feet, reassuring fans that she was “okay”.

She penned, “They’re okay!!!!”

This comes on the heels of Timothée Chalamet notably skipping Met Gala 2025.

The Wonka actor, who has been dating Kylie since 2023, opted for boys’ night instead of attending the Met Gala with his girlfriend.

Timothée, 29, posted a snap on his Instagram story of himself watching the NBA playoffs with his friends.

An insider revealed that the couple has set some ground rules for their relationship.

Although Kylie and Timothée have been seen together at events, they do not post pictures of each other on their social media.