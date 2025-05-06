Travis Scott reacts to Timothée Chalamet’s bond with Kylie Jenner’s kids

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott has recently expressed his disappointment after Kardashians star pushing kids to treat Timothée Chalamet as their second dad.

Earlier at California's Coachella music festival, Chalamet was seen bonding with Jenner’s both kids but this got the kids’ real dad, Travis, furious.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Timothée is so good with them, they love to play hide and seek together. He reads to them and is very sweet, they love him.”

However, an insider revealed, “Travis has been very patient but he doesn't like how Kylie's encouraging the kids to treat Timothée as their second dad.”

“To be fair, Timothée is trying not to overstep boundaries, but Kylie wants him to know the kids better,” explained a source.

The insider told the outlet, “Stormi and Aire are sweet on him. They just love hanging out with Mommy's boyfriend.”

Interestingly, Chalamet is believed to be “scared of” Scott and wanted to avoid him.

“He's nervous to be around him, but it's not Timothée that Travis is angry about,” spilled an insider.

The source mentioned that Travis is “angry at Kylie for making rules to suit herself”.

“Travis didn't see Timothée at all, but would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around,” explained an insider.

Scott reportedly annoyed over how Kylie “leaves her kids at the mercy of nannies”.

But she expects Scott to “pick up the slack,” and now, the rapper could not believe that Kylie’s “got the nerve to push the kids on her current boyfriend”.

“It's making Travis mad enough to go after her legally. If he does fight her for more custody, she won’t take it well,” said an insider.