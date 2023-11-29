Kate Middleton frightened by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas plans

Kate Middleton reportedly does not want to reunite with Meghan and Harry

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton is said to be afraid that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may destroy the royal family's 'peaceful' Christmas.

The Princess of Wales is frightened over the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could "gatecrash" Christmas for royal 'showdown' amid speculations of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and King Charles.

The future Queen Consort is reportedly hoping to avoid a reunion with Harry and Meghan.

Princess Kate "wouldn't put it past" if Meghan Markle and her family arrive at Christmas uninvited for a royal "showdown."

There are speculations that the former Hollywood actress is "desperate" for Prince Harry to patch things up with his father and brother, and Kate is worried the time will come over the festive period.

"She's made no secret of the fact that she’s also concerned they may effectively try to gate-crash the family festivities. If that happened, she’d be furious," according insiders.

"The plans are all so up in the air and they're not sure what's happening, which is naturally creating a lot of unsettled feelings and Kate is feeling stressed and on edge about it all," they told Closer.



The sources, who are said to be close to the Princess, have claimed: "Kate just wants a peaceful family Christmas without drama and she knows that if Harry and Meghan show up it will ruin it and they'll be forced to endure yet more conflict and upset."



It's also being claimed that William is anxious and has no desire to see his younger brother Harry. Members of the royal family usually put on a united front on Christmas Day.

Another expert claimed that Meghan and Harry are keen to return to the family fold to see Charles allow their children Archie and Lilibet to spend the festive season with their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.