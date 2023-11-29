King Charles uses Archie, Lilibet to ‘hurt’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles appeared to have used his grandchildren in a way to hurt Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their royal feud began to worsen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited their royal roles in 2020 due to unfair treatment of the royal institution towards them, share two kids: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Royal author, Omid Scobie, who just released his new book titled Endgame, claimed that King Charles delayed giving his two grandchildren their official titles for six months, via GB News.

Scobie claimed that Harry was casually told about the delay by King Charles’ secretary the following month that Archie and Lilibet’s titles will be made official in early 2023.

According to Scobie, the royal snub “still hurts” the Sussexes as the titles were the birthright of their children since Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022.

A friend of Harry and Meghan’s revealed to the author that the royal couple found it “hard to feel comfortable” to “see the way their children are treated differently” Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have maintained that they will not deny their children their birthright, but will let Archie and Lilibet decide if they wish to keep them or drop them.