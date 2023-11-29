King Charles ‘shocks’ Camilla over his unexpected Harry, Meghan remarks

Queen Camilla is seemingly surprised over an unexpected remark made by her husband, King Charles, about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
According to a well-placed source, who contributed to Christopher Andersen’s book, revealed an anecdote from the 2017 which appears to confirm claims of King Charles being the ‘racist royal’ in the family, via Page Six.
“On Nov. 27, 2017, the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was announced at 5 a.m. A few hours later, Prince Charles sat down for breakfast and mused to his wife, Camilla, ‘I wonder what the children will look like?’”
The excerpt continued, “Camilla was ‘somewhat taken aback’ by the question and replied, ‘Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.’
“Lowering his voice, Charles asked: ‘I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?’”
However, Andersen did not name the monarch as the unnamed “senior royal” whom Harry and Meghan alluded to in their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
