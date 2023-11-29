Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s racist royal identity unveiled: Details

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves to the royal family and royal watchers as she divulged the racism, she had to face in the royal family during the infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
The former Suits actress had revealed that one royal member had questions about ‘how dark’ her child’s skin colour would be.
The infamous racist royal who allegedly showed concerns over the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn child, Prince Archie, was mistakenly revealed in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame.
The racist royal is allegedly King Charles, per the excerpt that was leaked onto social media.
On Tuesday, Xander Publishers confirmed that they received a request from the US to abruptly halt sales on Omid Scobie’s bombshell biography Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival in Holland.
“I can’t talk about the details,” a spokesperson for the publishing house told the Daily Mail.
“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done. We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”
A Dutch version of Endgame revealed the name of royal figure who made racist remarks about Archie