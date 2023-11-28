Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's bombshell royal family snubs

Omid Scobie, a royal author, has finally published his shocking new book, Endgame, which provides details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tenure as members of the Royal Family.
Many accusations against The Firm have been made in the explosive book, which is expected to "have the world talking" as Omid exposes moments the Royals should be "ashamed of."
Below here, there are a few examined of the most notable claims.
- Endgame claims that Prince William thought "outsider" Meghan Markle was too "opinionated" for the Royal Family.
- In Endgame, it was revealed that two people made comments about Prince Archie's skin colour. During their interview with Oprah, the Sussexes shared that a member of the Royal Family expressed "concerns" about Archie's skin tone at birth.
- Endgame claims that Prince Harry was "kept in the dark" about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's deteriorating health in the final hours of her life. Although the Duke of Sussex had a close relationship with his grandmother, it is said that in the final hours of her death, he was not informed of her deteriorating condition.
- During an engagement connected to Nelson Mandela, Meghan Markle received advice to "be more Black". The Duchess of Sussex allegedly received the same instruction to "let her Afro out" in Endgame.
- Omid Scobie's book reveals new details about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and why Meghan wasn't allowed to accompany Harry to Balmoral. The Sussexes, unaware of the Queen's death, had travelled from the US for a series of engagements. Harry received a call from his father, King Charles, instructing him to travel to Scotland immediately and another call telling him to come alone.
- Recently, there have been reports that Meghan and Harry want to get back together with the Royal Family. However, Omid has stated that the former actress is not interested in going back to England. She "never felt at home" in the nation, he claimed.
- As the monarch was forcing the Sussexes out of Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry is reported to have begged his father, King Charles, and asked him a painful inquiry about his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to Endgame, when Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK, Harry pleaded to be permitted to utilise the cottage on the Windsor estate.
- To make peace, Harry is "ready to forget" his ongoing disagreement with the Royal Family. Ever since Harry and Meghan went to America and left the UK, the Duke of Sussex and The Firm have had a strained relationship.