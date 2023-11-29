Kate Middleton wins King Charles' favour amid 'racist royal' controversy

Princess Kate gains King Charles' favor amid racist royal controversy

Meghan Markle is left “quietly seething” as King Charles doubles down on his preference of daughter-in-law.

The 75-year-old monarch hasn’t shied away from consistently expressing his admiration for his eldest son Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

It has also been suggested that though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were scrambling to get an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, Charles left them off the invitee roster to appease the future monarchs.

Speaking to Fabulous, director of Borne Media Denise Palmer-Davies reflected on the thought process of the Suits alum after being snubbed.

She said, “I would imagine she would be hurt and upset not to be included this year, even if she had no intention of going in the first place.

Noting that despite the fact that Harry and Meghan spoke to the King on his birthday earlier this month, “the fact Kate and William have been chosen above her, has got to hurt,” the expert explained.

”In her eyes, it isn’t just William being put before his brother, but Kate is being picked over her once again,” she continued.

”I’m sure her camp would say otherwise, but she would surely be quietly seething over that,” Denise added.

The expert's analysis follows current controversy surrounding the Royal Family. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie recently released book Endgame, in which he expanded on their claim that some members of the family questioned their son Archie's skin color before he was born.