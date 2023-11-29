Kate Middleton outshines ‘supporting actress’ Meghan Markle amid Endgame release

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell showered praise on Kate Middleton for maintaining her dignity unlike Meghan Markle following the release of Omid Scobie’s controversial book, Endgame.
In conversation with GB News, he said "Kate hasn't put a foot wrong and Kate has something which Megan doesn't have: Class. And class is timeless."
The well-wisher of the royal family added that the Princess of Wales doesn’t have to answer back as she is doing what she does perfectly.
He extended his support towards Prince William and his wife, saying, "You can see our king and queen in waiting doing exactly what we want them to do."
Paul said, "They are going to be sat on the throne one day, Harry and Megan aren't and that must be a very bitter pill to swallow."
"Kate will have everything at her disposal and she has a wonderful family and a loving husband beside her, and that must rankle," he shared.
Paul further claimed that the real reason behind the couple's shocking departure was Meghan. "She didn't want to be a supporting actress" inside the Buckingham palace.
Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020.
Swifties are convinced that the singer and footballer were destined to meet each other
Meghan Markle will wait for exactly the right moment to reveal the name of 'racist' royals, claims expert
Bradley Cooper appears on The Howard Stern Show where he discusses his upcoming biopic
Michael B. Jordan recalls feeling absorbed by his character in 2018 Black Panther
Kylie Jenner confessed that she had only had lip fillers
Taylor Swift made it to billionaires club