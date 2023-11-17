Kim Kardashian copies Rihanna's style to grace latest event in LA?

Kim Kardashian seemingly channells superstar Rihanna with her new hair style

Kim Kardashian, who debuted a bold new look during her appearance at GQ Men of the Year Awards, seemingly channelled fellow superstar Rihanna with her new hair style.

Kim, 43, graced the star-studded event alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Fox, rocking a figure-hugging tan leather halter-neck dress embellished with crosses as she posed on the red carpet.



ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian turns heads gracing LA red carpet with new hairstyle: Photos

The American TV personality, according to some fans of Rihanna, copied singing sensation's style as she wore her new, light locks straight and down for the occasion.

Kanye West's ex wife posed with her back angled toward the camera to show her tresses off while also flicking them with her hands.

It comes as Rihanna also switched up her style with flowing, blonde hair which fans deduced could mean she is teasing a musical comeback.



The star was first spotted with her new honey-blonde hair during a lunch outing with friends, where she wore a casual grey hoodie, baggy jeans, trench coat, and snakeskin shoes.



ALSO READ: Is Rihanna pregnant again with third baby?

Kim rubbed shoulders with the likes of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and rapper Travis Scott, who were all chosen as this year’s 2023 GQ cover stars.

The media personality was not the only woman to feature on the cover of the publication this year, with Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson all gracing the front page.