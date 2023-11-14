Is Rihanna pregnant again with third baby?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear to be growing their family speedily as the pair sparks pregnancy rumours.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 35, and the Praise the Lord rapper, also 35, welcomed their second son, Riot, in August 2023, after they welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022.

ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family outing in LA park, despite rapper's gun charges

The Umbrella hitmaker sparked rumours of a third pregnancy after a social media user shared a look of the singer carrying a baby bump in what appears to be her latest outing in this month.

On November 13, 2023, a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, “Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby,” which had 46.5 million views at the time of this writing.

The news began spreading like wildfire since RiRi is known for dropping her pregnancy announcement with a bold move. Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her SuperBowl Halftime Show, showing off her baby bump.

ALSO READ: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out in Los Angeles, not together

Following the rumours, many fans debunked the third baby theory, as it was pointed out the the picture is from May 2023, while she was pregnant with Riot.

The Work singer was recently spotted at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday, in a chic double-breasted camel coat by Celine, layered over a light grey hoodie and loose patterned jeans. She also debuted her honey-blonde tresses after sporting dark hair for since 2012.