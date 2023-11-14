Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family outing in LA park, despite rapper's gun charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted exuding couple goals during a family outing, just days after the rapper faced gun charges in a Los Angeles court.

The power couple, who recently welcomed their second child, enjoyed a laid-back day at a Beverly Hills park, accompanied by their 17-month-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers, whom they pushed in a stroller.

The 35-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul, Rihanna, looked effortlessly stylish in a red Loewe track jacket, a fashion statement retailing for $1,250.

Paired with baggy ripped light blue jeans and sleek black Puma sneakers, she showcased her signature fashion flair. Rihanna's lightened brunette tresses flowed beneath her headwear with complementary makeup, including a striking swipe of bright red lip color.

Despite the recent legal challenges faced by A$AP Rocky, the couple appeared united and focused on family, radiating a sense of togetherness during their leisurely day out.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, known as Rakim Athelaston Mayers, echoed his partner's fashion flair by donning a blue version of the same Loewe track jacket.

Amidst their family outing, Rocky shifted into dad mode, showcasing his paternal instincts by dashing to grab an ice cream for Rihanna and their son.

The rapper's focus on family time was evident as he walked alongside his partner and their eldest child.

Just days ago, Rocky appeared in court, maintaining a subdued demeanor as he faced accusations and a former band member described a harrowing encounter involving gunfire.

The looming legal proceedings cast a shadow over the couple, with Rihanna rumored to be planning a comeback after a five-year hiatus from the music scene.

As Rocky grapples with the potential of up to eight years in jail if convicted on assault charges, the duo's public appearance underscores a commitment to each other and their family amidst challenging times.