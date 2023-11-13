Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out in Los Angeles, not together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted separately in Los Angeles.



In the midst of the rapper's legal troubles, Rihanna, who now has long, stunning blonde hair, and A$AP Rocky were first seen together in public.

According to images obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen leaving the house separately on Thursday night in Los Angeles, one day after the Praise the Lord rapper appeared in court on allegations of assault.

The 35-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty, wearing a long camel coat, gray sweatshirt, and patterned gray trousers, looked stoic in the photos as she stepped out for the evening. At a San Vicente Bungalows exclusive members-only club in West Hollywood, she was seen speaking with pals without her partner.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was also seen wandering along the street alone. He was dressed in a gray button-up shirt, matching gray pants, and a denim jacket.

Following a "heated discussion" in Hollywood, California, on November 6, 2021, Rocky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at plaintiff A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and fired multiple times. As a result, Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm.