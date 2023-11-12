Rihanna goes 'blondanna' echos early Aughts Jennifer Aniston vibes

Rihanna's latest look channels the iconic early Aughts Jennifer Aniston aesthetic.

Stepping up to the plate for a full-on hair metamorphosis is none other than the iconic Rihanna, a repeat Vogue cover star.



Last night, the singer, multi-talented entrepreneur, and mother of two stepped out in Los Angeles donning a chic camel Celine coat paired with Y/PROJECT jeans.

But the real showstopper? Her brand-new, sparkling waist-skimming honey blonde tresses.

While conventional wisdom might dictate cooler or darker shades for the fall and winter seasons, Rihanna has always danced to the beat of her own drum—and we absolutely adore her for it.

Rihanna's latest hairdo evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston's early 2000s super-long extensions crafted by the renowned hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Aniston's look from that era has consistently been hailed as one of the actor's all-time best, and Rihanna seems to be channeling that same timeless allure with her daring blonde locks.

Talk about making waves in the world of style—Rihanna is once again proving that she's a trendsetter who fearlessly embraces individuality.

In a whirlwind of celebrity hair transformations, this week brought us some jaw-dropping changes that are impossible to ignore.

Harry Styles stunned the world with a debut of a freshly shaved head, while Riley Keough bid adieu to her signature red locks from her Daisy Jones & the Six days.