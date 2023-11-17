Kim Kardashian turns heads gracing LA red carpet with new hairstyle: Photos

Kim Kardashian turns heads debuting new hairstyle at 2023 GQ Men of the Year party

Kim Kardashian stuns everyone with brand new honey-blonde hairdo at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.



However, this wouldn't be the first time Kim's hair has been altered for fans.

The SKIMS tycoon has donned a variety of hairstyles and colors over the years, from platinum and long to dark and short. She has also donned neon and pink strands, demonstrating her bold style.

Kim looked amazing in a custom brown suede top and long skirt by Chrome Hearts to go with her new hairstyle. The 43-year-old additionally complimented Laurie Lynn Stark, the brand's cofounder, for her attention to detail.

The gold neck chain with Kim's initials—"two K's in, like, Old English Chrome font"—dangling in the back of the halter top was a feature that Kim mentioned on her Instagram Stories.The design also featured gold Chrome Hearts cross on the back, adding a flash of bling, and brown suede cross patches that matched the rest of the ensemble perfectly. Her name was even on the label, and the top had a belted back as well.

See photos of Kim Kardashian debuting her new honey-blonde hairstyle at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party below:





