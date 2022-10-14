I am a resident of Azam Town, Karachi. The most pressing problem which the residents of my area are facing is the shortage of gas.
We have no gas supply in the area from six in the morning, and it continues till late night. Some households face low gas pressure, but in our street – No 3 – there is no gas supply at all. The gas authorities are requested to make a schedule for loadshedding instead of not supplying it the whole day.
Aqsa Bibi
Karachi
