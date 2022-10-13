Centre decides to help KP govt against terrorism

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chairing meeting. —PID

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Steering Committee on Interior Wednesday thoroughly discussed the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Swat, and decided to help the provincial government in curbing terrorist activities.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired the committee meeting in which various proposals to completely control terrorist incidents were discussed. Talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also came under discussion.

Committee members Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mohsen Dawar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, KP former governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan and former senator Muhammad Saleh Shah participated. PTI committee members Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not attend the meeting.

The committee expressed concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed solidarity with the people of Swat. The committee hailed the federal government’s decision to provide full support for eradication of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants regretted non-participation in the meeting by PTI representatives.

The committee was of the view that instead of doing politics, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should ensure public order in the province and cooperate with the Federation and the steering committee.

Extremism and terrorism are on the rise in KP, but the provincial government is busy planning sit-ins against the Federation, the committee observed. APP adds: Taking to Twitter, Rana Sana Ullah opined, “It’s quite unfortunate that the PTI members of the committee didn’t participate in the meeting despite the invitation. It was unanimously decided to support the KP government in curbing terrorist activities. “The KP government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government,” added the interior minister.