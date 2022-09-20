Imran to be arrested if launches adventure to Islamabad: Rana Sana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. File photo

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan called upon the PTI not to turn the appointment of the army chief into an issue.

"The appointment of the [next] Army Chief is neither an issue nor should it be treated as such," said the minister, speaking on the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday.



"It [the army chief's appointment] can't be a point of contention."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will fulfill his duty to make this appointment per the rules and the Constitution of Pakistan, he said.

The minister said that if Imran Khan's adventure impacts the appointment or an impression to this effect is created, it will wreak havoc with the entire institution.

If Imran Khan makes a folly by taking advantage of the issue and tries to take control of Islamabad along with his armed crowd, the government will deal with him more effectively than before, he warned.

"He will make a disgraceful exit or will be captured," Rana Sanaullah said, adding there are chances that he will be detained this time around.

He said there should be legal action against Imran Khan and the mischief-mongers if they barge into the federal capital.

Commenting on the Toshakhana case at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan sold two watches and a tea set from Toshakhana. "Will he escape from this case?" he asked.

Considering Imran Khan to be a fitna [problem] and a nasoor [cancer] in Pakistani politics, he emphasized that cancer must be eliminated. This is because the nation has to deal with it today or tomorrow, otherwise, it will cause irreparable damage to the nation, he added.

Break shakes of fear, Imran to public

Addressing a public rally in Chakwala yesterday [September 20], former Imran Khan instigated the public to revolt, asking them to threaten back those who threaten them from unknown numbers.

“I am asking Pakistanis to break the fear of idols, those threatening you by calling from unknown numbers and frightening you, threaten and scare them in return,” said Khan.

He claimed that since ‘Mr X and Mr Y’ have been issuing threats to people, they should be on the receiving end of a similar treatment.

“Make people frightened by calling them from secrete numbers, and threaten them of inflicting harm," he said.

The former prime minister also mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he felt intimidated in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"His legs were trembling [kanpain taang rahi theen] in the presence of Putin during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.