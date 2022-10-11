Electoral rolls displayed

Rawalpindi: Final electoral rolls of Rawalpindi district are available at the offices of the District Election Commissioner where One Window Centres have been set up for registration, correction and validation of votes, says a press release.

On the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, centres have also been set up in the offices of assistant registration officers at town and tehsil levels in Rawalpindi district, where voter-related forms can be submitted. People can submit their vote registration, transfer of vote, objections and application at the One Window Centres established in the offices of District Election Commissioner and the centres established in the offices of Assistant Registration Officers at town and tehsil levels.

Forms 21, 22 and 23 are also available at all these centres. Names, designations and telephone numbers of all Assistant Registration Officers of District Rawalpindi are available on Election Commission’s website www.ecp.gov.pk. The offices of District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi are located at 11- Satellite Town Rawalpindi and 63/7 C Iran Road, Satellite Town Rawalpindi. Citizens can check their voter registration at home by sending their CNIC via SMS at 8300.