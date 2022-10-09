Imran inciting people to violence, says ANP leader

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan was inciting the people to revolt against the state.

Addressing a gathering at Rajjar village here in connection with the upcoming by-election, he said Imran Khan would face defeat in the by-election as the people were fed up with his political rhetoric and empty pledges.

He said that Imran Khan was telling lies and misleading the youth. The former chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader introduced indecency in politics and was frequently using foul language against political opponents.

Haider Hoti said that the Imran Khan government caused immense damage to the country’s economy and undermined Pakistan’s image abroad. He said that Imran Khan was ousted from power through a democratic process, but instead of accepting the reality he cooked up the so-called regime change theory to mislead the young minds. The ANP leader further said that the former prime minister was levelling baseless allegations against the state institutions and dragging them into politics for his vested interests.

Staging protest was one’s constitutional right, but nobody should be allowed to create anarchy in the name of holding a demonstration, he said, adding that Imran Khan was planning to march towards Islamabad to create a law and order situation.

He also criticised former federal minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for his ‘indecent’ remarks against the Pakhtuns during a television talk show and questioned the silence of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Haider Hoti said that Fawad Chaudhry should be careful in the future or else the Pakhtuns knew how to deal with the elements like him. He also condemned the registration of the FIRs against the protesting teachers and said the government should talk to them.