Meghan Markle is actually very 'sweet,' says celebrity vet

Meghan Markle is lauded for her kindness and generosity by a pal.

The Duchess of Sussex is labelled sweet by to celeb vet Noel Fitzpatrick after she thanked him for treating her beagle, Guy.

Speaking to the Times this week, Noel explained: "Meghan rang me from Canada, where she was living at the time, to say Guy, her beagle, had escaped and had been found with two busted 'wrists' [the carpus]. Would I operate? I agreed and she brought him over."

Gus' op. He said: "The Duke and Duchess sat on the floor. We had cake. Guy was fixed. He lived until January this year and I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet."

He said: "I was thinking: 'What is a farmer's son doing here? What am I doing here?' It was a real case of imposter syndrome. I felt truly honoured, but anyway, I decided to leave." Noel added that he felt as though he didn't know "anybody".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.