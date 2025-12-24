‘Heartbreaking’ reason Princess Beatrice has decided to spend Christmas away

Princess Beatrice has taken a big step to snub both King Charles and “disgraced” father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on this year’s Christmas.

According to reports, Beatrice will spend Christmas with her husband and kids on a skiing holiday abroad.

Revealing the reason behind her decision, a source told Radar Online that Beatrice took the heartbreaking decision to spend the Christmas away to avoid any awkward situation.

"Beatrice was caught between loyalty to the King and her parents and didn't want to create any awkwardness,” a pal of hers told the publication.

They added, “She felt the simplest way to avoid appearing to snub anyone was to spend the holiday away with friends."

Meanwhile, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will celebrate their last Christmas at the Royal Lodge after being ordered to vacate the property due to their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"The absence of festive decorations at Royal Lodge clearly signals that this year's Christmas will be markedly different for Andrew and Sarah,” the source noted.

They have also not received invitation to royal family’s annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

"Sandringham has always been the center of Christmas for the family, so Andrew being linked to these images there is especially delicate,” the source shared.

"It's easy to see why Beatrice would opt to distance herself this year."